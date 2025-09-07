Historic Warwickshire church needs £145,000 to restore its tower

A FLYING start has been made to a fund-raising drive to restore an historic church tower – with teddy bears flying off it set to be one of the bright ideas to keep up the momentum.

The church of St Mary and the Holy Cross in Alderminster has a long history, with much of the tower dating back to the early 13th century.

A reminder of its fascinating past came in a recent enquiry about someone christened there in the 17th century and who later emigrated to America.

To help keep all this history in good order, supporters are looking to raise £145,000 for repairs to the stonework, parapets and finials.

They were deemed urgent following an inspection and need to be completed by the end of next year – detailed plans were drawn up by August last year and the serious fundraising got under way in the spring.

Rebecca Lockwood, fundraising coordinator, centre, is leading the project to raise money for the St Mary’s Church tower restoration. The determined team in Alderminster also includes, from left, Jane Jones, church warden, Nick Keegan, treasurer, Rev Nicki Chatterton, Susan Read, Brenda Lockwood and Julia Dixon. Photo: Mark Williamson

Treasurer Nick Keegan said: “We’ve already had a lot of support from Alderminster residents, who see the church as a valuable community asset and an iconic landmark, as well as a haven of peace and tranquility – and a number of bespoke fundraising events are being planned.”

The latter is where the teddies come in, with a sponsored parachute jump on the cards and other activities in mind, including a curry night.

Mr Keegan added: “It’s a daunting task for a little village church but we have now raised pledges for up to one third of the funds needed, and are planning to apply to the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

“We have had lots of help from Coventry Diocese, who have been advising us on the application.

“The point about this church that I think is true about most rural churches is it’s a community asset.

“Lots and lots of people are interested in it whether or not they go to church.

“We use it for meetings for local societies, we have an active history group and we work very closely with them because lots of the village’s history is linked with the church.

“We have concerts and the recent village fete is closely related to the church.

“A lot of people walk their dogs through the churchyard; we have an environmental policy and do no-mow May – these are all things that are interesting to funding bodies.”

The appreciation of this wider role was highlighted by a community survey in June that had 70 replies and showed the vast majority saw the church as an iconic building in the area and something they would be upset to lose.

Mr Keegan stressed that though the repairs are deemed urgent, the church is not on the heritage at-risk register and the aim is to avoid reaching the point faced by others of having to close off parts of the building due to safety concerns.

He added: “We have raised about a third of the total. We got kickstarted by a very kind local personality who left a legacy to the church and that helped get us out of the blocks.

“People have also put in individual amounts since the fundraising started in the spring and support has also been received from the Warwickshire and Coventry Historic Churches Trust and another trust.”

St Mary’s is part of Stourdene Benefice and Nick said its rector, Rev Nicki Chatterton, had been a dynamic supporter and the other five churches were all in favour of the project.

Though much of the focus is on hitting the tower target, the work continues to meet the regular bills.

Nick’s wife Sally said: “In June our churchwarden ran teas and all goes to the day-to-day running such as insurance and heating.

“It’s a good community and I think our congregation has got bigger not smaller.”

Both said how they were encouraged by the regular positive comments in the church’s visitors’ book from people who have dropped by from around the country and across the world.

And it was against this background they had that reminder of the many hidden stories woven into the church’s past.

Nick said: “We recently received an enquiry from one lady in Maryland, USA, seeking information about her ancestor, who was christened in the church in 1630, before emigrating to the New World.”

While they couldn’t confirm those details, the revelation of a link between landlocked Alderminster and that early transatlantic crossing adds to the determination to raise the money to keep the building in good order.

Nick added: “We will also look to other church heritage and restoration funds with a view to reaching our target within the next six to nine months, hopefully with help from Herald readers too… ”