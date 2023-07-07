Historic mile marker is back near Shipston after being kept safe in a Kenilworth family’s garden

A HISTORIC mile marker has been returned to its original site near Shipston after years in a Kenilworth garden.

The sign was placed at Honington last week thanks to the work of the Warwickshire branch of The Milestone Society and the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The milepost was given to the society for restoration by Mary Rose whose late husband, Les, was a collector of ancient iron work and had bought it more than 20 years ago from a farm sale.

Their daughter Marian Grinstead told the Herald that Les had not wanted to see the sign go to waste and left rotting in the ground.

The team from Fisher Landscapes including James Fisher, Adrian Fisher and Paul Beams erected the milepost watched by Mike Buxton and Robert Caldicott of The Milestone Society. Photo: Mark Williamson

She added: “He would have loved [to see it back in its place], he would have thought it was amazing it’s gone home.”

Marian explained that her family had been approached after the sign was spotted in their garden and agreed for it to be restored and replaced.

It’s now the seventh milepost to be given a makeover and returned to its location. Six were revived back in 2018 and are in use along what was the Stratford to Long Compton Turnpike.

As they are unique, they have also been given Grade-II listed status by Historic England.

The team from Fisher landscapes erecting the milepost by the Honington turn on the A3400 north of Shipston last Thursday. Photo: Mark Williamson

The markers are thought to be the only survivors of the signs installed by the trustees of the Stratford to Long Compton Turnpike, which was a toll road. It included tollgates in Bridgetown in Stratford, Shipston, Furze Hill and Long Compton as well as Honington – the restored sign has been placed at a site near the former toll house.

Robert Caldicott, of the Milestone Society, said: “These posts are the only survivors out of 20 that were originally installed, they’re nationally unique.”

He added: “It’s really nice finally to see them in place.”