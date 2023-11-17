CHURCH bells dating back to the 17th century won’t be ringing over Christmas at All Saints’ Church, Burton Dassett but there’s a good reason why – they’re being given a clean bell of health.

However, this time next year the bells will once again ding dong merrily on high once they’ve been refurbished over the next few months.

Four of the six bells at the 12th century church have been removed for refurbishment. The other bells were refurbished in 2005.