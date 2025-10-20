THE juice was flowing in Upper Brailes last weekend as the annual apple pressing event took place.

People of all ages went along to Manor Farm on both Saturday and Sunday (October 11th and 12th) to watch the 200-year-old cider press in action.

Those who came along with apples and their own containers could leave with fresh apple juice at the end of each afternoon.

Ian Haycock, one of the organisers of the apple pressing event, was delighted with how it went.

“It’s become something of a social gathering,” he said. “Lots of people come and have a good chat with each other and sample some of last year’s cider. We had a very good turnout.

“All in all it’s a good afternoon out. We press the apples and they take the juice away and do what they like with it.

“It’s great being able to use the press still because it’s part of village heritage. It’s brilliant to get it going.

On pressing days the organisers collect money which is donated to Shipston Home Nursing and Cancer Research UK.