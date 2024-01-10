Highways asked to examine what can be done about flooding on Stratford’s Birmingham Road

DURING last week’s flooding the Birmingham Road in Stratford was again knee-deep in water as the worst weather took hold.

While it is understandable that flood plains and roads near waterways were inevitably affected by Storm Henke last Tuesday (2nd January), many residents, motorists and pedestrians were frustrated that the Stratford main route was yet again badly flooded – particularly near to the Maybird Centre – due to ineffective drainage.

It’s an issue that Warwickshire county councillor Tim Sinclair (Con, Stratford North), who has been involved in the overhaul of Birmingham Road, is keen to address.