IF you had spent half of your life battling the stormy seas of mental health and come out the other end, would you want to face one of the world’s most treacherous oceans… alone?

That is what Matty Duncan from Cleeve Prior intends to do when he sets out on a 90-day solo voyage from the UK to Chile via the notorious Cape Horn.

Matt Duncan Photo: Joe Donaldson

The 23-year-old will set off from Brighton on 11th July for the Canary Islands before sailing over to St Lucia, Mar Del Plata in Argentina and onto the end goal of Puerto Montt – a journey of 3,500 nautical mile.