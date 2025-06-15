High-tech upgrade for Stratford school thanks to PTA

BRIDGETOWN Primary School, in Stratford, celebrated the opening of its newly upgraded ICT suite last Wednesday (4th June), made possible through fundraising efforts led by the Friends of Bridgetown (FOBS) Parent Teacher Association team.

The modern facility, which features state-of-the-art computers and interactive technology, was officially reopened during a small ceremony attended by staff, students, and the mayor of Stratford, Cllr Dani Hunter.

The new suite is a major upgrade for the school, providing pupils with enhanced access to digital learning and computer skills – an essential part of the curriculum in today’s modern world.

Bridgetown Primary new ICT Suite

The funding, raised entirely through events, donations and school community initiatives, reflects the strong support the school enjoys from parents and local residents.

Headmaster Mark Szortowski praised the school community’s contribution, saying: “The upgraded ICT suite will make a world of difference to our students. We are incredibly grateful to the Friends of Bridgetown team for their unwavering commitment to raise enough money to upgrade the entire ICT suite, and to everyone who contributed through donations and events. It’s not just about new computers – it’s about equipping our children with the skills they need for the future.”

The mayor, who officially cut the ribbon, added: “I am delighted to celebrate the opening of Bridgetown Primary School’s upgraded ICT suite – a fantastic achievement made possible by the fundraising efforts of the Friends of Bridgetown School and everyone who supported their campaign.

Bridgetown Primary new ICT Suite

“This is a shining example of what can be accomplished when a community comes together with purpose and care. I would also like to pay tribute to the school’s dedicated teachers and support staff, whose tireless work continues to enrich the lives of every student.

“This new facility will no doubt be a valuable asset in helping children thrive in a digital world.”