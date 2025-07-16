PHOTOS available to buy online at https://stratfordherald.zenfolio.com/

THE annual Ebrington Fete took place last weekend (12th July) with people descending on the village cricket ground.

Lorraine Whitmore of The Body Barn showed off here weight lifting technique at Ebrington Fete on Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson

A wide range of music performances took place on the day, including from Hook Norton Brass Band, Jazz 59 and a workshop from a Taiko drummer, a traditional form of Japanese drumming.

The Flowers of Ilmington Ladies Morris Dancers gave a performance, and a wide range of food and drink offerings were available. Village institutions such as the local Women’s Institute were also present on the day.

The fete also hosted a selection of classic cars, with Triumph Stags amongst the collection. Visitors enjoyed plenty of ice cream, which went down well given the temperatures.

Brothers Andy and Jonathan Taylor from Cheltenham showed their classic Triumph Stags sports cars at Ebrington Fete on Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson

The hot weather meant that the popular dog show had to be cancelled, something that Ebrington Fete Committee chair Pip Betteridge said was done after seeking professional advice.

“It was a really nice atmosphere, as always, because we pride ourselves on putting on a great day,” Pip told the Herald.

“The whole village gets behind it. We have people who travel quite a distance and they come every year because it's a traditional village fete. It's not like a show or a festival. A lot of people do come for the dog show, but unfortunately this year we couldn't do that.”



