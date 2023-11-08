THE High Sheriff of Warwickshire, Sophie Hillear, is calling on residents to make their nominations for the annual awards of her year of office.

She is particularly seeking nominations of:

• Individuals who are, or have been, involved in youth crime reduction projects, whether in prevention, rehabilitation or support for the vulnerable.

• Individuals who have helped turn round the lives of young men and women suffering from substance abuse.

• Individuals who support health in the community.

• Individuals who have made a positive difference to the Environment.

Ms Hilleary said: “During my six months as High Sheriff I have met many individuals and organisations who are making a difference in Warwickshire.

It is an important role of the High Sheriff to celebrate and thank these many unsung heroes. Can I ask for your help, to put forward nominations of those who go above and beyond for their community, for the annual High Sheriff awards.”

Cllr Izzi Seccombe (Cons, Stour and the Vale), leader of Warwickshire County Council, said: “We are so fortunate that we live in Warwickshire, a county with a wide array of outstanding natural beauty and equally outstanding organisations, independent businesses and communities who all work tirelessly together to make this county the best it can be.

“We are also very fortunate to have had a succession of outstanding High Sheriffs in Warwickshire who have such a deep understanding and love of our County and the drive to want to make a positive impact during their time in the role.

“The annual High Sheriff Awards are a fantastic opportunity to ensure that Warwickshire’s unsung heroes – be they Individuals, volunteers or organisations – receive a little bit of recognition for the amazing contribution that they make to this county.”

Nomination can be made using the following link: https://highsheriffofwarwickshire.co.uk/high-sheriff-awards