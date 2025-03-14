THERE has been a positive response to last week’s Herald cover story about how Stratford’s town centre outlets are facing trading challenges.

This includes rumours of incoming businesses – with Oliver Bonas, Anthropologie and The Ivy restaurant chain all being mentioned.

Fair weather at the weekend also contributed to a more buoyant mood, and saw an increase in footfall to town on the week before. Sensors showed a weekend rise of four per cent, and a 12 per cent rise for the week overall. In all, 367,000 people visited.

It was good news for ice cream specialists Hooray’s Gelato Kitchen in High Street.

Sasha Barke, who co-founded the business with her mum, said: “It was buzzing with life, and the team noted the atmosphere in town was fantastic, customers and everyone out in town seemed genuinely happy and having a good time.

“It was amazing to see the shop so busy; it definitely gets us excited for warmer weather and longer days ahead. The big highlight was launching our new viral Dubai Chocolate gelato flavour – it completely sold out in just one day.”

Although one swallow does not make a summer, chartered surveyor Tim Cox, who has his finger on the pulse of business in the town, said he could see green shoots.

“I spoke to someone literally today and he said, ‘Oh, Stratford’s looking good at the moment compared to a lot of other towns’,” Mr Cox told the Herald.

“I’m optimistic. I can’t comment on the restaurants,” he continued, referring to the recent spate of restaurant closures and now vacant premises. “I think that’s just circumstance. I’m not involved in marketing any of those properties, but I’m told the Halifax [in Bridge Street] is already under offer and several serious offers are being considered on the old Blacks at 17-18 High Street.

“There are definitely things that need doing, and the weather’s been miserable, but I’m hopeful things will pick up.”

Cllr Tim Sinclair (Stratford North, Con) is among those calling for a proactive approach.

He said: “Firstly, I think we need to remember that Stratford has got an awful lot going for it, the envy of many, despite the issues.

“I believe we need to build on our strengths. We need a simple strategy and critically, an effective, deliverable action plan,” he told the Herald.

“I’d create that through consultation with all stakeholders in the town – residents, businesses and the many voluntary and charitable groups.

“I’d generate a long list of ideas and then prioritise those into a realistic, practical set of initiatives. Ideas that can actually be implemented and make a difference, rather than some of the more idealistic suggestions you sometimes hear.

“I’d identify a person or organisation responsible for the delivery of the different parts of this plan, as well as others who can support, whether that’s with funding, human resource or facilities. And I’d set measures for the work needed and what we’re trying to achieve, as well as setting time frames, so we can keep ourselves on track. Fundamentally, we need to harness everyone’s energy, enthusiasm and ability. Stop talking about change and actually get on with delivering it.”

Aaron Corsi, who started as Stratford BID manager last October, offered reassurances this week that he was working with businesses, and would be revealing strategies going forward following meetings this week and next.

Mr Corsi said: “At our networking meeting this week we will be announcing the details and dates for the two larger BID-organised events in town this year, the Festival of Motoring in early July and the Food Festival later in September.

“We will also be sharing with BID members how the businesses in town can get involved in the trails, shop window competitions and promotional activities over Easter, the Birthday Celebration weekend and into early May supporting other events like the Literary Festival and Pursuits Festival.”

He added: “We as a town are lucky to have numerous organisations and individuals who support the town by organising and volunteering at events. It’s great to be having the joined-up conversations on how we all work together in animating the town for both residents, businesses and visitors.

“The BID would like to echo that there are great things happening in town, there are great businesses who offer great service and town wide events planned for the year, and people can enjoy what the town has to offer. Lets all support our local town.”

Your suggestions

LAST week we asked what changes could be made to improve the experience in Stratford and boost footfall. Here are a few of your responses.

COULDN’T pay – drove away… The demise of local people visiting town shops can be put down to largely one reason – the RingGo App.

People don’t want or know how to use it, they don’t have a smartphone, the signal is poor or they don’t wish to pay a so-called ‘convenience’ fee to RingGo. Convenient for who? Certainly not the paying public.

A significant number of people are unable to walk from Bridgefoot into town to take advantage of the first hour free (inevitably it can’t be long before this is removed). They want to street park using either a contactless card or cash (I acknowledge the latter is expensive to handle). This would enable them to pop into a few shops for up to an hour as we used to.

Recently, I parked in Chapel Street intending to use cash or card to park to visit the butchers, the bank and a couple of other shops. In the event, I was unable to use the RingGo app and, frustratingly, drove off without spending anything in town.

At the very least, the parking meters should provide an alternative to RingGo to allow for contactless payment via card.

This would bring locals back into town enabling them to spend money on a quick shop.

Jane Hudson-Evans

LET people have one or two hours of free parking in the streets.

Jackie Knight

AS a resident I would suggest a few ideas to increase footfall to businesses in town.

1. Introduction of a loyalty card scheme for those with a CV37 postcode to include shops and restaurants, this would be helpful during the winter months especially. 10 per cent off and added benefits.

2) A robust and thorough review of all aspects of parking in the town centre. This will include over- scrupulous wardens, wide variety of costs and faulty parking meters; this does put many people off parking in town.

3) A ‘shop local’ scheme, perhaps once a month with discounts for CV37 customers.

Russell Sims

IT’S simple, make parking easier. I used to use the £10 parking pass for the Rec which gave me all day to have a coffee, do some shopping, meet a friend for lunch and not be constantly looking at the time.

Or I could pop into Stratford for a few things with no hassle.

I am unable to use apps and four hours parking for £50 a year does not appeal to me.

I’d rather go to Alcester where the parking is free and there's a good range of independent shops.

Lesley Bowen

I’VE just read all the positive reports about improving footfall in Stratford and, as a local who moved here 13 years ago from Birmingham because I love Stratford so much, what I’ve read is that parking is so difficult and expensive. On-street parking meters are a joke because you can no longer pay with cash.

How about free residents’ parking on certain Saturdays which is well advertised to encourage locals to visit the town centre?

Annette O’Hara

Thank you for all the other responses, some are also on this week’s letters pages, and we’ll aim to use more responses and ideas next week, so keep them coming. Email news@stratford-herald.com

