Angry residents say they’ve been ‘misled’ by a housebuilder and are ‘sick to death’ of the noise and disruption from their road being used as the main way in and out of a building site.

People living in West Green Drive, are plagued by 20 or 30 lorries, cement mixers, cranes, earth-movers and vans rattling past their homes from early morning onwards.

The lorries are ferrying materials in and out of a site at the back of West Green Drive, south of Alcester Road and north of Evesham Road, where Bloor Homes is building 800 houses.

Despite Bloor having told residents it would just be for a few weeks until it opened a main entrance from Alcester Road, it’s been going on for five months.

And residents say the noise from the 20-tonne lorries isn’t the only problem.

Roy Massey, one of the West Green Drive residents unhappy with the access to the contruction site opposite his home. Photo: Mark Williamson W45/10/21/5855. (52824077)

The road is cracking up in several places under the weight of the lorries and is described as ‘a mud bath’.

In June, West Green Drive householders were sent a letter by Bloor which said: “Use of the West Green Drive access is expected to last for several weeks, after which our contractors will use a new construction access direct from the Alcester Road.”

Retired bank manager Roy Massey, who’s lived in West Green Drive for 11 years, has been emailing and phoning Bloor executives since June to complain about the situation and ask when the main access road will be opened.

He said: “Some days there have been 20-30 big lorries coming down our road and then they have to come back the same way, so we get a double dose of them.

“It starts fairly early – they’re already coming past before 8am and the lorries make a thundering noise because they’re so heavy. They seem to bounce on the road.”

There’s also frustration that Bloor’s building contractors MV Kelly have set up several office cabins and generators close to people’s homes.

Businessman Dave Smith, his hairdresser wife Louise and their 16-year-old son Samuel, live in a house which backs onto the site.

Dave said the noise and dust is making the family’s lives a misery: “They put six or eight containers and a 20ft-long generator only a few metres from my back fence, which is the main depot for all the vans and lorries coming in and out every day.

“We hear them driving in from 7.30am onwards. Then they have to unload the gear and the noise pollution has been terrible.

“The generator is the thing that really bugs me because it’s very loud and is running all the time. It’s been left on all night a few times.

“The only time we get any peace is Saturday and Sunday.”

HGV (52833175)

He added: “We are sick to death with the noise and the inconvenience. We were told it would only be here for three weeks, six weeks at most.

“What annoys me most is, it’s a huge site and they have acres and acres of fields but they’ve chosen to put all this a few metres from my fence. If they’d put it nearer Alcester Road, it wouldn’t have affected anyone.”

Another resident who asked not to be identified said: “Over the summer it was horrendous. Every morning I was woken at 6.30am by the sound of cars, vans and lorries going past.

“And last week, even though none of my windows were open I could hear the beep-beep noise of lorries reversing and lots of shouting. You also get a constant thudding. It gets you down.”

Meanwhile, Roy fears the situation could drag on for many more months.

He added: “I don’t like being misled and I do feel strongly that I have been misled. It doesn’t sit well with me when people say things and it doesn’t happen.

“Bloor Homes are sitting there very comfortably, just letting all their lorries come through because it’s easy -they haven’t got any incentive to stop using our road as the main access to the site.

“I’m very frustrated that Bloor has just kept saying ‘we’re planning this, we’re planning that’, ‘we’re doing this, that and the other’ but it’s been delay, delay, delay.

“My concern now is that even though they’re saying they hope to have something sorted out by January, they will just carry on using that access for as long as they like next year.”

Stratford District Councillor Gill Cleeve, who’s working with the residents, said: “They [Bloor Home] just keep saying ‘we haven’t got that information’. ‘We can’t give you dates.’

“And they’re saying that the letter they sent to residents in June was a mistake and should never have gone out.

“Bloor is saying that Warwickshire County Council Highways have been delaying the access on the Alcester Road. Now from my understanding, yes, there was some delay there, but I think they’re just using that.”

She added: “Initially the plan was that once the other roads were opened, they’d stop using West Green Drive. Now from conversations, it sounds like they are still planning to use West Green Drive and that road is not equipped for this.

“It’s just not good enough. I’m not happy with the way the residents are being treated.

“It’s gone from being ‘we’ll be finished at the end of August’ in that original letter, to ‘it’ll be January now’. The miscommunication and the lack of information has been a nightmare. This development could go on for 10 years and this is not what the residents want for 10 years.”

A spokesperson for Bloor Homes Western, said: "We apologise for any disruption caused to residents on West Green Drive. We shall be writing to residents this week to update them on both the situation and timeline for us to have access to site via Alcester Road.

“Discussions involving ourselves, Warwickshire County Council and their contractors regarding the formation of a construction access direct to the Alcester Road have been taking place. We have been advised that whilst the new junction works are under way, construction access off Alcester Road will not be acceptable due to safety concerns and potential disruption to the junction works, which could cause delays.

“Warwickshire County Council are working with us to ensure the permanent Alcester Road access to the development is substantially completed by the end of the year, giving access for use by construction traffic from January 2022. We will also be in a position to review construction traffic access arrangements for the site at Christmas.

“However, the need to ensure all health and safety procedures paramount for building operations are properly observed means that we will continue to require two construction access points, despite our initial hope that we could work with one principal access on Alcester Road. However, once the second access opens in January, this will reduce the need for heavy goods vehicles to use the access on West Green Drive. In the meantime, our site teams will be instructed to continue to use the West Green Drive access with care and consideration for local residents.”