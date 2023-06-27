HGV driver arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after lorry overturns in Stratford
Published: 16:52, 27 June 2023
A LORRY driver was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after an HGV crashed onto its side in Stratford yesterday (Monday).
Warwickshire Police said officers were called at 7pm to the A46/Bishopton roundabout.
A Royal Mail lorry had overturned, blocking the entrance to Bishopton Lane.
Warwickshire Police told the Herald: “Following the incident, a 43-year-old man from Exhall was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.”
A Royal Mail spokesperson added: “It was a single vehicle RTC. No other parties were involved and the driver reported no injuries.”