A LORRY driver was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after an HGV crashed onto its side in Stratford yesterday (Monday).

Warwickshire Police said officers were called at 7pm to the A46/Bishopton roundabout.

The lorry was crashed onto its side.

A Royal Mail lorry had overturned, blocking the entrance to Bishopton Lane.

Warwickshire Police told the Herald: “Following the incident, a 43-year-old man from Exhall was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.”

A Royal Mail spokesperson added: “It was a single vehicle RTC. No other parties were involved and the driver reported no injuries.”