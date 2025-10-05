Strong winds and rain caused a few issues around the Stratford district as Storm Amy hit the UK over the weekend.

Strong wind gusts of over 30mph brought down trees and branches on Saturday.

This included a large branch blocking the road at Pimlico Lane, near Alveston, pictured, which Herald photographer Mark Williamson helped clear.

Stratford Police said they were kept busy, and thanked the community for help, while sharing the news of a very special rescue.

Part of a tree down in Pimlico Lane on Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson

“Thank you so much to all the farmers, tree surgeons and local legends that have helped us clear the roads today,” explained an officer.

“At one fallen tree, we found four very cute baby squirrels in the felled trunk. We’ve appropriately named them Alvin, Simon, Theodore and Keith.”

The names refer to the famous characters from family film Alvin and the Chipmunks - although Keith does not feature in the movie… Perhaps he’s one of the hero rescuers?

Don’t worry, the Stratford critters are in safe hands.

Stratford Police rescued baby squirrels during Storm Amy

“With some advice from wildlife services, we have ensured they have the best chance of survival and kept them warm and cosy,” explained the officer.

He added jovially: “Please continue to remain vigilant and drive carefully incase I’ve jinxed it

“P.S If health and safety are reading this, sorry for using the First Aid kit bag… It would seem (touch wood) the winds are quelling so I can fold up my lumberjack shirt and stow my saw.”

The weather is set to continue to improve this afternoon (Sunday) with winds easing.



