Nurse and teenager among those who battled to save man, 80, who crashed into gas mains after suspected heart attack near Clifford Chambers on Tuesday

By Gill Sutherland
gsutherland@stratford-herald.com
Published: 10:09, 27 October 2023
 | Updated: 10:25, 27 October 2023

KIND-HEARTED heroes risked their own lives as they battled to save a man following a tragic crash which ruptured a gas main.

The man, 80, had been driving back to his home in Clifford Chambers along Clifton Lane (B4632) on Tuesday morning (24th October) when it is believed he suffered a heart attack at the wheel.

As the car veered out of control, narrowly missing a BMW, it hit and ruptured a gas mains, which immediately started pumping noxious and flammable fumes into the air.

