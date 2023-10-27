KIND-HEARTED heroes risked their own lives as they battled to save a man following a tragic crash which ruptured a gas main.

The man, 80, had been driving back to his home in Clifford Chambers along Clifton Lane (B4632) on Tuesday morning (24th October) when it is believed he suffered a heart attack at the wheel.

As the car veered out of control, narrowly missing a BMW, it hit and ruptured a gas mains, which immediately started pumping noxious and flammable fumes into the air.