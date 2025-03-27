Hero police dog injured saving vulnerable person’s life is put to sleep

WARWICKSHIRE Police have paid tribute to one of their dogs who died last week from an injury he received whilst saving someone’s life.

Kuga was hurt in December last year when he helped officers find a high-risk, vulnerable missing person who was severely injured and losing blood.

While Kuga found the missing person in time, he injured his paw and that led to the discovery of a condition that caused him severe, chronic pain.

“After months of trying every treatment possible, on veterinary advice, the heart-breaking decision was taken to let PD Kuga rest.” the force said in a statement.

Kuga was injured in December.

“He went to sleep peacefully with his handler Lucy and previous handler Mark at his side.”

Lucy said: “PD Kuga was a force to be reckoned with and you usually heard him before you saw him. Formidable and headstrong, he knew what he liked and if he didn’t like it he wasn’t doing it.

“He was brave, strong and loyal and with him by your side you knew everything was going to be ok.

“I’d like to thank him for looking after me and Mark; even when he was in pain, he never faltered. It was never meant to end like this, he was so loved, and we are going to miss him so much.”

The statement added: “We as a force are incredibly proud to say that he will always be part of our policing family.”