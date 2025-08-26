A seriously injured female was found by a hero police dog after she went missing in rural area in Stratford and searchers called for extra help to find her.

Police have praised Police Dog Kasper after he found a missing injured woman suffering a mental health crisis in the Stratford area on Friday (22nd August).

No further details about the woman or her injuries have been made known.

A social media post from the Warwickshire Police Operational Unit (OPU) explained: “On Friday morning a call was received in the Stratford area reporting concerns for a female in crisis who had gone missing in a rural area.



”Stratford Response officers attended but realising the size of the area where the female was last seen, preserved the track and requested a dog unit.



”PD Kasper was deployed to track, and after a lengthy and extensive search located the seriously injured female hidden from sight in deep undergrowth.



”C Shift Armed Response crews assisted with specialist first aid skills before the female was transferred to the care of the ambulance service and taken to hospital.”

Police Dog Kasper

Adding her thanks to Kasper and the team involved in the rescue, commentator Heather Grey said: “PD Kasper and that wonderful nose can find what modern technology, even drones and heat sourcing helicopter pilots can't find. Well done to Kasper he deserves a huge treat. And not forgetting his police trainer and the specialist first aid skills deployed by the C shift armed response crews. Without this wonderful team that lady may not have been found in time.”

It is not the first time this year that heroic Kasper has made the headlines. In April he was in the news after helping officers catch suspected burglars in south Warwickshire.

The two men were spotted by police acting suspiciously in Napton, who then decided to make a run for it - that’s when PD Kasper was called in to track and search.

A spokesperson explained: “He quickly locatedand help detain both offenders hiding in nearby outbuildings. One male was already wanted for burglary offences.”