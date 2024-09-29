Heritage ‘not at risk’ after trio of Stratford pubs sold by town trust
Published: 11:00, 29 September 2024
MONEY from the sale of three Stratford pubs has been reinvested and will help support the town’s charities and groups.
The Garrick Inn, the Windmill and the Coach House were sold in the summer of 2023 to the leaseholders and pub operators by Stratford Town Trust.
The sale, reported last week by the Herald following the trust’s AGM, sparked concern that the trust was selling off the town’s heritage.