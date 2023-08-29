ALCESTER’s historic buildings will be open to the public for a weekend to celebrate Heritage Open Days.

St Nicholas Church, Church House, Alcester War Memorial Town Hall, the Baptist Chapel and Meeting House, and the Roman Museum will all be open and free to visit on 9th-10th September.

The Georgian nave of St Nicholas' Church, Alcester designed by Francis Smith of Warwick. Photo Lise Evans

The Roman Museum will also be offering guided tours.

The weekend includes:

Baptist Church and Meeting Rooms

The Baptist community in Alcester first met in 1640, one of the earliest meetings in the country. Take a walk around the original meetinghouse dating from 1735, the later chapel dating from 1860 and the old burial ground. Opening times: 12pm to 4pm both days.

Alcester War Memorial Town Hall

The Grade I-listed building was constructed in 1618 and an upper storey was added in 1641. Various artefacts will be on show as well as a photographic exhibition depicting Alcester in the First and Second World Wars and the evolution of the town hall as a community facility. Opening times: 10am to 4pm both days.

Alcester’s Roman Museum

As well as the Roman exhibitions, there will be children's activities, photo opportunities with a Roman soldier, and a chance to dress in Roman costumes and handle Roman pottery. Opening times: Saturday, 9.30am to 4pm, Sunday 12pm to 4pm. Guided tours are at 2pm.

Church House

Alcester's Grade II-listed timber-framed building was former dwellings, refurbished to provide modern facilities for St Nicholas Church. In 1910, the front house was converted to an Edwardian meeting hall to form Church House. Opening time: 12pm to 4pm both days.

St Nicholas’ Church

Explore the church with its restored stonework, redecorated interior and the unique 17th century Alcester Benefaction Board, rehung after major conservation work. Opening times: Saturday, 1pm to 4pm and Sunday until 4pm after morning service.

For more information about Heritage Open Days see www.heritageopendays.org.uk.