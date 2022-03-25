We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.

It's time to dig out the instructions for the oven and try and reset the clock.

Here's everything you need to know about why the time changes in the spring.

On one hand, dark and cold, on the other hand, an extra hours sleep Picture: iStock

When do the clocks change?

On Sunday, March 27, at 1am the time rolls forward an hour.

You can now leave them until 2am on Sunday, October 30.

This will be when they will need to fall back again for British Summer Time.

Why do the clocks change in Spring and Autumn?

The idea was first proposed by Benjamin Franklin, but was later introduced to Britain by the builder William Willett.

Willett's pamphlet, 'The Waste of Daylight', argued that if the clocks were changed twice a year people would sleep better, save money on artificial light, and enjoy more daylight.

The idea was introduced into UK law in 1916.

Now the clocks change on the last Sunday of March and October.

Clocks will go back at 2am on Sunday Picture: Stephanie Frey/iStock

Are there any downsides?

That depends on how you look at it.

The evenings are longer, more time to spend sitting out in the garden after work, but you'll have to wait that bit longer for sunrise shot for your Instagram.

Plus you do lose and hour of sleep this Sunday...and on Mother's Day, that just feel a little unfair.

The clocks won't update themselves... well, some might!

Most of the clocks in your home will need to be updated manually.

Remember to change the time on your watch as well - if it's not a smart watch.

However, the times on your devices and smart phones will most likely change themselves automatically.