To celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee at the end of this week Greene King is offering pints for just 6p.

Visitors to selected Greene King pubs or Flaming Grill restaurant today will be able to claim a pint of IPA at the price it would have cost during the Queen's accession in 1952.

However, the Greene King website suggests the only pub in the Stratford district taking part is The Bell at Shottery. The next nearest venue is the Wharf Tavern at Hockley Heath.

To receive the discount, customers must use the code word '1952' when ordering at the bar.

A pint of Greene King's IPA can be purchased for 6p today. Picture: Greene King

This deal is limited to one per person and is only on offer today, Monday.

Andrew Gallagher, marketing director at Greene King Local Pubs, said: "The Platinum Jubilee is a fantastic way for the U.K. to come together and celebrate our Queen and country, so we wanted to take our customers back to where it all began– 1952, a time when Vera Lynn ruled the charts and pints were only 6p.

"Some of our regulars may even remember watching the coronation back in 1952, although they may have been too young to enjoy a pint then."

To check out the full list of pubs and restaurants will be serving the 6p pint in your area, click here.