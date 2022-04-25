The long-awaited development of Stratford’s new Canal Quarter has begun with a demolition team starting work to tear down disused buildings on the site.

The Canal Quarter is composed of land next to the Stratford Canal at Western Road, Wharf Road, Timothy's Bridge Road and Masons Road on the edge of the town centre.

Artisti's impression of the canal quarter (56268503)

The rejuvenation of the area has been talked about since 2007, when the RSC was developed and the vision of a ‘World Class Stratford’ was put forward by the district council. After a consultation process, the council adopted a supplementary planning document, which set out the vision for the site. Planning permission was finally granted in August 2020 for the delivery of 500 new homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments and two-, three- and four-bedroom houses.

Members of SDC and representatives from developer Berkeley St Joseph attended a demolition ceremony as work began onsite. (56268506)

The works will involve the redevelopment of 16.8 acres of the previously developed brownfield land which is currently occupied by number of industrial and commercial buildings including the DCS warehouses, Morgan Sindall office and Ragdoll television production facility.

A key feature of the new development will be the key public space of Timothy’s Bridge Green, that will be delivered within the first phase and will connect to a new linear park alongside the Stratford Canal.