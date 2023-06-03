THE Stratford Herald’s hugely successful Business and Tourism Awards 2023 is now open for entries.

Businesses across the district are being invited to celebrate their accomplishments in the second such event organised by the Herald.

Stratford Business Awards

The first was held last year, and that followed our Covid Recovery Awards which took place in 2021 and gave a post-pandemic boost to the area’s businesses as they came out of lockdowns and restrictions stronger than ever.

Last year’s winners celebrate. Photos: Mark Williamson

The Business and Tourism Awards have been established to recognise the achievements of a wide range of enterprises – from family-run independents and restaurants to large-scale employers that make a priority of looking after their staff.

This year the ceremony, with sit-down meal, again takes place in the Crowne Plaza’s classy ballroom on Thursday, 20th October at 6.30pm,

There are also categories for charities, tourist attractions, green-thinking firms and one company will walk away with the title of the district’s business of 2023.

The awards is sponsored Stratford District Council, with individual sponsors for each category.

Last year’s clear overall winner – with no fewer than four prizes under its belt – was artisan spirit-maker Shakespeare Distillery, based at Drayton just outside Stratford. The company won Best Independent Retailer, Top Attraction, Business of the Year and Best Green Business.

This week Peter Monks, director at Shakespeare Distillery, reflected on his business’s triumph. He told the Herald: “Last year we were thrilled to have won not one, but four awards and to be counted amongst such a brilliant group of local businesses.

“Winning these awards is testament to our outstanding team who work incredibly hard day in, day out producing our handcrafted spirits, and delivering a five-star visitor experience.

Stratford Business AwardsMark Williamson

“Winning also benefited our business in raising our profile locally, especially through the great press coverage we received as a result. Stratford-upon-Avon has a great business community and these awards are so important in bringing such talented businesses together to help and support each other.”

Announcing this year’s awards, Herald editor Andy Veale said: “We’re delighted to be launching our second Business and Tourism Awards as part of our commitment to supporting and celebrating the local economy.

Stratford Business Awards

“The process for applying is simple – it’s all online. However, we want to hear about your success and your stories, so please give as much detail as you can.”

The Business and Tourism Awards is sponsored by Stratford District Council and will feature 16 categories, individually sponsored by companies and organisations who will help with the judging (sponsor name in brackets).

Online Business (Daimon Barber)

Family Business (First Choice Nursing)

Team Of the Year (Shakespeare’s England)

Community Award (Stratford School)

Top Attraction (Crowne Plaza)

Business Innovation (Porterbrook)

Employer Of the Year (Stratford College)

New Business (Coach House)

Charity Of the Year (Stratford Town Trust)

Customer Experience (Johnsons Coaches)

Pub/Restaurant of the Year

Business of the Year (Shakespeare Martineau)

Green Business (Orbit Housing)

Employee of the Year

Independent Retailer

Stratford BID Business Award

Programme Sponsor - Wright Engineering

Expert judges will help shortlist the finalists in each category and they will be invited to the Crowne Plaza hotel in the autumn where the winners will be revealed at a gala dinner. It will be a night to get together with your teams and celebrate.

To enter the awards click here.

The awards also offer companies, organisations and groups the chance to show their support to businesses through sponsoring the overall awards or one of the categories. You can find out more about the opportunities and the benefits at www.iliffemediapromotions.co.uk/stratford-herald-awards.

The closing date for entries into the awards is Friday, 28th July. Visit the above website to enter.

More details will be provided in subsequent issues of the Herald.

Many thanks to our sponsors who help us make the awards happen.