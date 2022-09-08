Buckingham Palace has confirmed the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.

The monarch died today (Thursday, 8th September) at the age of 96.

Queen's visit to the RSC (56627763)

In a statement, the Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

The Prince of Wales is now King, having acceded to the throne immediately on the death of his mother.

The country will now enter a period of national mourning.

A statement from His Majesty the King, Charles III (59192141)

His Majesty the King said: “The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held.”

The country will now enter a period of national mourning, as tributes flood in from around the globe.

Liz Truss, who was appointed as the country’s new Prime Minister on Tuesday at Balmoral, said the Queen’s death is a “huge shock to the nation and the world”.

She said she was “the rock on which modern Britain was built and our country has flourished under her reign”.

Born Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor in Mayfair in 1926, Her Majesty came to the throne in 1952 aged just 25 following the death of her father King George VI.

Her 70 year reign made her the longest reigning British monarch and the longest serving female head of state.

When she was born on April 21, 1926, she was third in line to the throne and was not expected to become Queen.

But 10 years later in December 1936 her uncle - King Edward VIII - abdicated and her father took to the throne.

She spent her early years at 145 Picadilly in London and at White Lodge in Richmond Park.

New Queen: Princess Elizabeth official portrait

She married the Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip in 1947. He died in April 2021.

They had four children, eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Their first son, the Prince of Wales, Prince Charles, was born in 1948, followed by his sister, the Princess Royal, Princess Anne, in 1950, the Duke of York, Prince Andrew, in 1960 and the Earl of Wessex, Prince Edward, in 1964.

Details of her funeral are yet to be announced.

A tribute from the Royal Shakespeare Company

The Queen and Prince Philip visit Stratford, 1996. (46133889)