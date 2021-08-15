THE best-known street in Stratford is to get a lifesaving-defibrillator after planners agreed to its installation.

Henley Street is one of Stratford's biggest draws for visitors (50191260)

The application, submitted by Sue Haywood, of Beauty by Suzanne, highlighted the current lack of an accessible defibrillator in Henley Street.

The nearest is situated in Greenhill Street, near the Air Ambulance shop.

The location for the equipment will be opposite the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust bookshop and Stratford Library, between House of Spells and the side passage accessing Beauty by Suzanne.

The defibrillator will be registered by the ambulance service and in an emergency situation anyone calling 999 can be directed to it and provided with an access code.

Sue has held raffles and fundraising collections to help fund the cost of the defibrillator and Stratford Rotary Club will also be helping towards the cost.

With world-famous tourist attractions such as Shakespeare’s birthplace bringing large numbers of visitors to Henley Street each year, she argued it made sense to have an accessible defibrillator within easy reach.

Planning officers at Stratford District Council approved the new defibrillator under permitted development rules at a meeting on Monday.