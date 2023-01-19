Home   News   Article

Fingers crossed for rail station building plans

By Simon Woodings
Published: 11:52, 19 January 2023
 | Updated: 11:52, 19 January 2023

FINGERS are crossed to see if exciting plans to transform Henley Railway Station building get the green light.

Volunteers who’ve worked on the project for the past three years hope the finish line is insight which will see the building converted into a micro-brewery and community hall if planning permission is granted by the district council.

Chris Duffin, secretary of the Friends of Henley Station, tries out one of the new benches with volunteer gardener Sue Bird, left. Photo: Mark Williamson H45/11/21/8666. (61844735)
Almost 40 years has passed since the building closed its doors to passengers but work to clean-up and restore the site continues with a proposed mixed-use microbrewery and community hall becoming the project’s showpiece.

