HENLEY Station Bar is ‘bigger and better than before’ now that an outdoor seating area destroyed by fire in June has reopened, according to volunteers.

Seating areas and wooden booth-like pods were set alight at the end of June in a suspected arson incident, causing around £25,000 of damage. The local community rallied instantly, however, and thousands of pounds was raised for the bar.

Local builders and a haulage company also stepped in to help get the bar back on track. The funds raised have gone towards buying new tables and chairs for the outdoor seating area, and also a large metal container which has been turned into an additional cushioned seating space.

Neil Morgan, who is one of the directors at the Friends of Henley Railway station group who oversee the station, said the bar has come a long way in a short time.

“It's a wonderful achievement from where we were a few weeks ago. We've had lots of support from many local businesses, a number of local individuals and a great team effort from the volunteers that are involved with the Friends of Henley Station.

Neil Morgan and Sally James in the new seating area at Henley Station bar.Inset, the fire damage.

“I think it already is bigger and better than it was before, it looks great, and I would definitely want to come along and have a drink here and see what it’s like.

“The objective is to provide a good facility for people to come and relax and have a drink and socialise. On Thursdays, we have a community event where people can come up to mingle and get a bite to eat.

“Some of these individuals tend not to have a lot of support, so they can gather together and learn from each other. Through this, friendships and involvement with different parts of Henley start to fall into place.

Sally James, bar manager, said: “The level of support has been overwhelming, that's all I can say. From that day to now, I am just so grateful to everyone. It's unbelievable, but it just shows what a great community Henley is and that we do pull together.”

The bar was one of the venues for the Henley Music Festival which took place over the August bank holiday weekend. Seen as a way of being able to relaunch the outside area of the bar following the fire, Sally was delighted with how it went.

“It was stressful, but all in all, it was an amazing weekend. The amount of people here who came for the first time was lovely, we couldn’t have asked for more.”





