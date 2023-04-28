Home   News   Article

Henley School staff get ready to rumble in the Battle of the Bards

By Gill Sutherland
-
Published: 12:35, 28 April 2023

TWO giants of the acting world are getting ready to fight to the death (metaphorically) in the Battle of the Bards, ‘The Fight for Lights’ at Henley School.

In one corner this Saturday (29th April) will be Steve Eagles, the school’s head of acting and Year 7 head, while in the other is Nigel Woolley, from the school’s site team.

Seconds out... Henley School’s head of drama Steven Eagles, left, and assistant caretaker Nigel Woolley in training for the Battle of the Bards. Photo: Mark Williamson
The ‘fight’ came about when Steve was looking to raise money for new lights in the school hall.

