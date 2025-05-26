Henley man completes 11 marathon inspired by Villa striker Ollie Watkins

HENLEY multi-marathon runner Harvey Knight has proved to be a knight in shining armour for Birmingham Children’s Hospital after successfully completing the gruelling challenge of running 11 marathons in 11 days to raise £11,000.

Inspired by his hero Ollie Watkins, of Aston Villa FC, Harvey decided to run to all the clubs that the club’s forward and No 11 player has played for during his career, finishing at the Villa ground.

Harvey was backed by his family, who organised all the practical things, like the right food and the comfortable beds on his journey, and he was supported by friends who ran some of the miles with him and helped to keep his spirits up with messages along the way.

Harvey completed his final marathon last Sunday.

Despite several blisters on his feet and a very sore achilles tendon, Harvey battled on to the finish line. Ollie Watkins is known for his finishing ability and work ethic which was very much reflected in Harvey’s unwavering determination.

Harvey’s ambition to raise £11,000 was well and truly smashed and he presented the hospital with a cheque for over £14,000 on Monday. The money will go towards work and vital equipment to help children in their time of need whilst in hospital there.

To support Harvey’s fundraising, go to Just Giving and search for ‘Harvey Knight’age.