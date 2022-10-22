Henley-in-Arden to get 20mph speed limit along High Street

A NEW 20mph speed limit in Henley has been given the green light and will make the historic town a safer place for residents and visitors to experience and enjoy.

Match funding between members of the community and the county council means the 20mph zone – that runs the length of Henley High Street – will hopefully be in place within the next five or six months.

Nadhim Zahawi MP pictured in Henley last Friday where he endorsed the new 20mph speed limit for the main road through the village. (Simon has names) Photo: Mark Williamson. (60050997)

Stratford MP, Nadhim Zahawi, who is Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, attended a meeting with key individuals in the Henley area who have worked tirelessly to get the speed limit reduced and has now been agreed with Warwickshire Highways.

Praising the scheme Mr Zahawi said: “It really is a wonderful initiative and a great example of a community in action. It’s a community with a scheme that’s been match funded and it’s now ready to go. It shows entrepreneurship and investment in Henley.”

The MP met with John Clarke, chair of the 20mph working party, Peter Glaze, Henley traffic calming initiative, and sponsors David White, director of Earlswood Garden and Landscape Centre, and Luke Fryer, owner of The Mount by Glynn Purnell.

“It’s taken a lot of effort and with traffic management we can make Henley a safe place for residents and visitors,” John Clarke said. “We have schools and an aging population and in simple terms a 20mph limit is needed in High Street. One of the biggest driving initiatives for us was to ask ‘what’s best for the community?’ It came down to joined-up thinking and it’s about road safety, the environment and noise pollution.”

Peter Glaze agreed and said John’s tenacity and perseverance had inspired the working party.

“We just didn’t let go. We got 500 signatures on a petition, as well as great sponsorship from David, who has provided planters, and Luke, who has provided £11,000, which is now match funded. This is quite unique and long overdue for an historic and medieval town like Henley,” Peter said.

Generally, the 20mph limit would be confined to the High Street but it is likely some of the short cul-de-sacs bordering the High Street could be incorporated within the speed limit, subject to some further investigation.

The 20mph reduction in Henley is supported by Henley Joint Parish Council, Henley Primary School, Henley Court Leet, Henley War Memorial and Mr Zahawi who wrote a letter of support.

Wales, Scotland and Transport for London are expected to adopt 20mph speed limits on urban roads over the next few years.