ONE of the first volunteer hosts to match with Ukrainian refugees looking to come to the Stratford District is the Lidsey family from the Henley area.

After the appropriate paperwork has been cleared, the Lidseys are set to welcome two families fleeing war-torn Ukraine.

The first is a family of four escaping Kyiv: a doctor, who is originally from Bahrain, his Ukrainian wife and their two toddlers, a three-year-old boy and a girl who is one.

Explaining how it came about, Louise Lidsey told the Herald: “They are in accommodation in Poland near the border and are desperate, they were reaching out for contacts. The dad got in contact with my brother who he went to university with.”