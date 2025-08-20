A NEW tap room opens its doors in Henley this weekend.

Henley Mile Brewery & Taproom will be brewing beers at the White Swan on the High Street, a pub that served its first pint back in 1358, as part of a new collaboration between the two.

Jem Jones, one of the trio behind the brewery, said: “We agreed that it would be a great addition for High Street to have a brewery and a taproom serving a selection of good quality, local real ales.

“There’s three of us involved in the brewery, Matt Murfin, Phil Cox and myself and it is situated on site within the old stable block of the White Swan.”

The name of the brewery is tied into the Henley history.

“The Henley Mile is a local institution,” said Jem. “The High Street in the town is half-a-mile long and was once home to 21 pubs. You could go to all the pubs on one side, cross over the road and come back down the other side visiting all of those pubs too... if you could handle it!

“The White Swan was very much part of that.

Jem Jones, Matt Murfin and Phil Cox inside the brewery in the White Swan’s old stable.

“The stable block, where we are, has also got some very interesting history behind it. It’s thought King Charles II, after he lost the battle of Worcester to Oliver Cromwell in 1651, hid in there before fleeing to France.”

Lots of research went into the taproom, including visits to breweries to sample different beers, something Jem said was a task they, for some reason, couldn’t wait to volunteer for.

“All of our beers are going to be named after local, historical characters. The two that we’ve got on at the moment are called Twice Hung, which is named after a renowned rogue named William Booth. There’s a poem written about him called Twice Tried, Twice Hung, Twice Buried, because he was indeed tried twice, acquitted the first time, found guilty the second time. They hung him twice because the gallows broke the first time. They then buried him in Warwickshire but the borders changed and it became Staffordshire, so they had to dig him up and bury him again.

“The second, Perkins Prescription, is named after the pharmacist Thomas Richard Perkins who was in the town for 50 years and travelled all 22,000 miles of the rail network in this country.”

He added: “We’re going to use the grains we use in the brewing process in bread and crumbles which will be served in the White Swan. We’re going to be as environmentally sustainable as possible by using all of our byproducts.”

Jem’s wife and daughter, Sarah and Sophie, are also set to be involved – although their customers will have four legs and a tail.

“We’re also doing something called Henley Mile Dog Beerscuits. Also from the grains, we’re making dog biscuits.

“There’s lots of little things going on that are quite good fun.”

He added: “The excitement is building and we’ve got a lot of people who have been very supportive of the brewery. It’s something a bit interesting for the people of the town, even people who don’t necessarily drink beer find it quite interesting that we’re going to be brewing beer in the town.

“We’ve got a load of historical pictures around the venue, old scenes of the town. We want this to be very Henley.”

