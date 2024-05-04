AFTER the tragic loss of a beloved sister and friend, two Stratford women have created a workshop for family members supporting a loved one with a heroin addiction.

Zoe Rashwan and her close friend, Kimberley Butler, hope they can help others following the death of Zoe’s sister, Jodie Rashwan, from Stratford, who relapsed back into heroin and died aged 36, after 25 years of drug addiction.

Kimberley Butler, left, and Zoe Rashwan will be running the It's Not My Addiction Workshop at the Fred Winter Centre in Stratford. Photo: Mark Williamson

The heartache for Zoe, her family, Kimberley and friends is that Jodie had been clean from heroin for over two years and was living life to the full before her tragic death occurred on 15th May 2019.