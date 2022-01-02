Helping the homeless by making music

AN album of music created by homeless, socially isolated and vulnerable people in Stratford will be hitting the airwaves later this month.

The cover of 'Wake me up Tomorrow' (53757508)

Wake Me Up Tomorrow is the culmination of workshops run by the charity Street Arts Project which gave people from all walks of life the chance to team up with professional musicians to create their own album.

The results are due to be released on 14th January ahead of a live show the following day at Stratford Play House.

Co-founder of Street Arts Project, Doug Armstrong, told the Herald: “We ran over 45 sessions, each about two-and-a-half hours, at the Play House because there was nowhere else at the time. As we’re partly funded by Stratford Town Trust, the Play House was extremely supportive of us and wanted to help. We ended up with about 15 people over the course of the workshops, with a group of regulars, and a lot of people contributed.

“You’re dealing with people who are full of emotions and full of problems, who could be great one day and completely down the next, so we worked with them. The idea was that we’d sit and talk for quite a lot of time, take notes, and then we’d start writing a group song. The guys would all contribute words and they’d sit down with one of the songwriters and pour their emotions into these stories. The guys had to be part of the process, we wouldn’t go away and write something. It’s their song, their words, their thoughts.”

Along with Doug, other musicians to work on the project included Nigel Clark of 90s hit-makers Dodgy, Wes Finch, who has supported Billy Bragg and Martin Carthy, and Jack Blackman, an up-and-coming Alcester musician who Radio 2’s Bob Harris described as an ‘exceptional guitarist’.

The chance to work with established professionals is rare for most people, but especially if you’re sleeping rough or finding yourself on the fringes of society, Doug explained.

He said: “First of all, most of them would never get the opportunity to do anything like this and would probably never have the courage to stand up in front of other people and talk about their ideas. They’re able to share their thoughts and talk about things. Then, when they go back on the street, they feel they’ve been respected, and they feel they’ve been able to stand up and express their emotions. It gives them a voice. Everybody is capable of writing something, and some days you’d nearly fall over when you saw what they’d written.”

But Street Arts Project is more than just a music workshop as it supports homeless and vulnerable people by providing urgent supplies of food, clothing, laundrette vouchers and other essential items.

“They’re telling us what’s going on in their lives, so we can filter back to agencies and help them that way,” said Doug. “This is where Street Arts come in because afterwards we can help them with their problems. In the past we've got them off the streets, we've helped them get flats. We've just supported them."

Street Arts Project Live! is at the Stratford Playhouse on January 15th.

Wake me Up Tomorrow will be available from the 15th January at https://www.streetartsproject.com/street-arts-music