Helping Stratford’s hospice with a competition to win a front door

A STRATFORD double-glazing firm is holding a raffle for a fully-fitted front door in aid of the Shakespeare Hospice.

Windows Are Us launched the fundraising event at an open day at their showroom on the Avenue Farm Industrial Estate on Saturday.

Win a door ... Santa played by Josh Robinson from Fancy Entertainments was on hand helping visitors to his grotto, including Harrison Taylor-Collins, aged five, win a door at Windows Are Us on Saturday where they were pictured with managing director Ryan Rose and his daughter Amelie, aged two. Photo: Mark Williamson

The 50 tickets are being sold on a first come, first served basis and promoted on the company’s website and on Facebook.

Project co-ordinator Dawn Prescott said: “We are a local family-run business based in the Stratford area for the past 20 years. We would like to give back to the community hence our support for the Shakespeare Hospice.”