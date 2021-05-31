Helping south Warwickshire's homeless with contactless giving points

With a banner hanging high over Union Street partners Philip Seccombe, Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner, front, Cllr Christopher Kettle, SDC Portfolio Holder for Community Protection, Paul Spooner of the Fred Winter Centre and Spring Housing Association, and Tor Wilkes, Marketing and Events Manager at Stratforward Business Improvement District, launched the new contactless giving points for Meaningful Change on Monday. Photo: Mark Williamson M35/5/21/0240. (47509390)

CONTACTLESS technology is being used to allow easy donations to support homeless people and those at risk of homelessness.

Two contactless giving points are now live in Stratford – at the Visitor Information Centre at Bridgeway and HR Coffee Bar in Windsor Street – with the aim of raising money for the organisations that work with vulnerable individuals across the district and support them to change their lives.

The central pot of money is to be managed by Stratford Town Trust and the Fred Winter Centre, which is due to open in the summer. The giving points, which were set up as part of Meaningful Change – a campaign aimed at helping to change the lives of those who are homeless – allow for quick donations of £3.

It is also hoped the giving points will help tackle the issue of professional beggars, who divert money away from where it is needed most.

Cllr Christopher Kettle, community protection portfolio holder at Stratford District Council, said: “Residents and visitors will always find it a concern to see people homeless on the streets of our towns and, for many, their natural instincts are to give to help support them. But there is often a nagging doubt as to where the money goes and what it is used for.

“As contactless payments increase, and especially now when many people prefer not to use cash, the Meaningful Change programme allows people with or without cash to give to support those on the street whilst ensuring that their donation is used to directly benefit and support those people.

“Meaningful Change is a great example of how technology is playing a role in helping society support those who need our help to come off the streets, with targeted help to address their individual needs. Fundamentally it is about the person, and it will be different for everyone.

“As the scheme develops, we would very much hope more businesses will become involved and we look forward to welcoming them coming on board to help support the Meaningful Change campaign.”

Warwickshire’s police and crime commissioner Philip Seccombe, who supports the Meaningful Change campaign, added: “With contactless donation, it is now easier than ever to help those who really need it while at the same time ensuring well-meaning citizens are not inadvertently helping to sustain damaging lifestyles.

“Meaningful Change is also a great way for businesses too to make a difference for vulnerable people in the community, so I hope many more across the town will sign up to become a donation point.”

Any businesses which would like to support the scheme can email Jenny Logan at Stratford District Council – jenny.logan@stratford-dc.gov.uk.

Donations can also be made through the website www.meaningfulchange.org.uk.

The website provides a central point for information about all the charities involved with Meaningful Change and highlights ways in which the public can help through volunteering or donating items or money.

n If you are concerned about someone sleeping rough and want to know more about support services, visit www.meaningfulchange.org.uk/stratford.