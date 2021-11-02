The family of a seven-year-old boy undergoing gruelling treatment for aggressive medulloblastoma brain cancer have appealed for help in finding a new home.

Mum Emma Grant is desperately looking for a new rental home for her family which is suitable for Chace when he is allowed to come home for weekends between his chemotherapy treatments and when he is finally discharged.

Chace was diagnosed with cancer early in September after he suddenly collapsed at home after a normal day at school.

Chace pictured in hospital last week. (52683158)

Since then, Chace has been at Birmingham Children’s Hospital. After many scans and tests, a few days following his admission, Chace underwent a major nine-hour operation to remove part of the largest tumour from his brain.

A friend of the family acting as a spokesperson told the Herald: “Chace is doing well and is regaining his speech slowly. He has been doing very well with his post-op rehabilitation and is trying a few small steps with some help. Chemo started a couple of weeks ago and he is doing OK, although five days a week, five hours a day is an awful lot for a child and sadly it will get worse.”

Emma has had to stop work and is living in hospital accommodation at the moment. Her three-year-old Cole and older son Jordan are at home in Ettington.

The community has rallied to support the family and a fundraising page on GoFundMe has raised £6,625 so far.

“We’d like to thank everyone so far, we never imagined that people would be so generous and kind,” commented the family friend. “Chace will be in hospital for around 18 months in total before he is discharged so the more help and support Emma can get the better.

“Hopefully once a new suitable home has been found and Chace’s rehabilitation is at a certain level then he will be able to come home for weekend breaks from chemo. He is looking forward to being able to see his brothers and friends but without a suitable accommodation, Chace will not be allowed home.”

Chace looking out at Birmingham Children's Hospital

Some of the fundraising money has been used to buy Chace a new iPad which he is very happy with.

“He can keep in touch with family and friends and also be able to keep up with some school work with the aid of his teacher at school and the teaching staff at the hospital,” explained the family friend.

For Chace to be able to come home at all, the family will need to be in suitable accommodation. Ideally it would have a downstairs bedroom and bathroom or room that could be made into a bedroom for Chace and have two other bedrooms.

The friend continued: “Ettington is the preferred location due to Emma’s links to the village and not being able to drive; although other locations could be considered based on good bus links back and forth to the village.

“Emma is applying through the local housing association, but all possibilities are being looked into to be able to find a new home as soon as possible.”

To donate, visit GoFundMe.com and search for ‘Help for Chace!’

To help with accommodation offers and suggestions please email help4chace@gmail.com.