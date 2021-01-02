As the colder weather draws in the NHS is urging people to support elderly and frail residents in Warwickshire.

Dr David Spraggett, chair at NHS South Warwickshire Clinical Commissionig Group (CCG), said: “This year the communities across south Warwickshire have really come together to help support each other and we are asking for this to continue over the winter period. There may be vulnerable and elderly people who may be finding it hard to get out and about.

“Some will be struggling with their mental health or feeling isolated. They will really appreciate seeing a friendly face and a chance to have a chat. If they’re feeling unwell, encourage them to call their GP or NHS 111 for advice and support.

“The elderly or those with long-term conditions are especially at risk from winter bugs like flu and norovirus during these long winter months, and there is the added risk of becoming seriously ill with coronavirus. We should be helping our neighbours and loved ones to stay home wherever possible.”

Dr Sarah Raistrick, Chair at NHS Coventry and Rugby and Warwickshire North CCGs, added: “During the winter months, be a good neighbour, look out for the elderly and vulnerable, offering shopping or to cook and deliver a meal and to help with things as simple as putting out their bins or clearing their pathway if it snows. Even a cheery wave through the window or phone call can be a lifeline.”

If you are visiting the vulnerable or elderly, continue to follow Government gudielines on social distancing, wear and mask and wash your hands.

For the most up to date information on the guideline visit the government website. If you are unable to go into the property, drop their shopping, medicines or other essentials at their door and keep a safe distance. You can also call them via the phone or a tablet to keep in touch.

If you have any Coronavirus symptoms – such as a high temperature, a new, continuous cough, or a change or loss to your taste or smell, it is vital that you self-isolate and book test as soon as possible. You can book a test online or by calling 119.

Do not leave your house or make any visits to anyone. Arrange for someone else to collect any essentials for anyone you care for or would normally visit.

For more advice visit on keeping warm and well this winter visit www.nhs.uk/keep-warm-keep-well or for information on how to avoid falls or what to do if someone you know suffers a fall visit www.nhs.uk/conditions/falls