A Shipston man has been left devastated by the theft of his two spaniels on Saturday afternoon.

Matthew Carvell’s three dogs were in the shade in a crate in a van with the back doors wide open outside the Black Horse pub in Shipston when the two spaniels were stolen sometime between 12.30pm and 1.15pm.

Connie and Alice were stolen from Shipston on Saturday (58056813)

Thieves took Alice and Connie, liver and white English springer spaniels, but left behind a sausage dog/terrier-cross female dog. Both the missing dogs have liver patches at the top of their tails, which have been docked.

Speaking to the Herald, Daniel Carvell said his brother has been “beside himself” since his dogs were stolen.

Gallingly he had even had a phone call from the thieves from a withheld number. “They were asking him the names of the dogs and how old they were and whether they had been speyed.”

“The police are looking into it and have followed up looking into tip-offs about where the dogs might have been taken, but so far they haven’t found anything.”

Daniel said the family were desperate for news. “If anyone saw anything, any suspicious activity or vehicle in the area or has any video footage – dashcam or anything at all please get in touch.”

If you have any information call the family on 07895257700 or 07791178570.

Further information and news of sightings can also be reported at www.doglost.co.uk