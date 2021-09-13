Heavy rain warning for Warwickshire and the West Midlands

South Warwickshire could see very heavy rainfall tomorrow (Tuesday), the Met Office has warned.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for large parts of England, with storms expected in some places along with potential travel disruption.

The rain will move into the West Midlands from the south-west, and is expected to hit Warwickshire from about 7am. The worst of it will have cleared by early afternoon.

The Met Office said that between 6am and 23.59pm tomorrow, 15 to 25mm of rain is likely to fall, with some areas facing up to 40mm.

In a few places, between 50 and 70mm of rain is expected.

In the worst hit areas, the Met Office said there is a chance that buildings may be flooded and damaged in the rainfall, and that bus and train services may be affected with cancellations and delays.

Spray and flooding on roads may also increase journey times with some difficult driving conditions and the chance of road closures.