STORM Claudia hit south Warwickshire hard over the weekend, with flooding having an impact on journeys across the area.

Heavy rain caused issues on the trains, with services in and out of Stratford station impacted.

The rainfall also led to delays on the roads in Stratford, with drains overflowing along the Birmingham Road at points past Tesco and towards the Chutney’s Café building.

From Friday night through to Saturday morning, Warwickshire County Council said there were over 20 flood warnings in place across the county.

The Rivers Alne and Arrow around Alcester are on red flood alert following heavy rain, this road at Little Alne being pictured this morning under water. Photo:Mark Williamson

On Saturday morning, the River Alne and River Arrow were on flood alert. A road through Little Alne (pictured) was underwater in the early afternoon.

In Cottage Lane, Shottery, deep floodwater was reported on Friday night but this had cleared by just after 8am on Saturday.

Around Snitterfield, residents reported flooding by the bottom of Bell Lane, where the road joins Wolverton Road and School Road. ‘Slow’ signs were in place whilst the road was flooded.

The rising River Arrow came close to the beer garden of The Fish pub in Wixford, but stopped short of the building meaning that they were able to open for business as usual on Saturday.

Floodwater was still causing some delays on Monday morning, with standing water on the Warwick Road by the Welcombe Hotel leading to slower journeys to and from Stratford.

