Cascade of 8,000 poppies installed down the side of St Peter’s Church in Wellesbourne
Published: 06:00, 05 November 2023
A STUNNING poppy cascade of 8,000 knitted poppies has been installed down the side of St Peter’s Church Tower in Wellesbourne.
In what was a huge community project, the bright red poppy cascade was originally meant to include 4,000 poppies but the enthusiasm for the project - in time for Remembrance Day - meant more and more poppies were created.
The brilliant display has attracted praise from neighbouring communities with many people making special trips to Wellesbourne to see the poppies for themselves.