A STUNNING poppy cascade of 8,000 knitted poppies has been installed down the side of St Peter’s Church Tower in Wellesbourne.

In what was a huge community project, the bright red poppy cascade was originally meant to include 4,000 poppies but the enthusiasm for the project - in time for Remembrance Day - meant more and more poppies were created.

Kate Skinner, left, project manager, and Sandie Feltham, poppy trail organiser, at the foot of the Poppy Cascade down the St Peter’s Church tower in Wellesbourne. Photo: Mark Williamson

The brilliant display has attracted praise from neighbouring communities with many people making special trips to Wellesbourne to see the poppies for themselves.