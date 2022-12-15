A Wellesbourne couple have shared their devastating heartbreak after the sudden death of their three-year-old son.

Much-loved Logan Rooney died on Saturday, 3rd December, at Warwick Hospital within 12 hours of becoming ill with sepsis and meningitis.

Logan Rooney "lit up the lives" of all who met him.

Mum Gabrielle, 29, and David Rooney, 30, spoke of their “never ending grief” as they struggle to come to terms with the tragic loss of their only child.

As families throughout the country worry that fatal childhood illnesses are on the rise in the wake of the Covid pandemic, Gabrielle bravely spoke to the Herald to tell others about what she experienced.

She also wanted to pay tribute to her little boy who “lit up the lives of so many”.