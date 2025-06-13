Heartbreak and shock as former Stratford dance pupil revealed as victim of India plane crash

A STRATFORD dance teacher has paid tribute to a former pupil who was one of the victims of the Air India plane crash.

Juliet Short of Mezzoforte dance school described her “shock” at hearing dance and yoga teacher Jamie Greenlaw-Meek was among the 240 people on board the flight to Gatwick.

Jamie, 45, was a contestant on BBC 1’s TV show DanceX and toured the world with Michael Flatley’s high-octane Irish dance show.

He was also a guest on ITV’s This Morning, talking about his London-based health and wellbeing centre, The Wellness Foundry.

Juliet, who started teaching Jamie freestyle dance when he was just eight years old, said his mother Teresa, who is “absolutely devastated”.

Jamie had been due to return to her home in Marston Green and the family were planning to go out for a celebration meal.

Instead, Teresa is now preparing to fly out to India.

Jamie and Fiongal Greenlaw-Meek were among 53 British nationals on the flight. Photo: Instagram

Juliet told the Herald: “It was such a terrible shock when the news broke, and Jamie’s name was confirmed.

“Our phones went mad, because so many people were calling and saying: ‘It can’t be true’.”

Recalling the time she met him, she said: “At age eight, you could see Jamie had a real talent for dance.

“He was such a lovely little boy and even in his teens, he was caring and hated letting anybody down.”

She added: “He was so dedicated and would put the effort in - when he came through the door, he'd be warming up, ready to get on with it.

“He was like a little sponge, he just absorbed everything, and his motto was: ‘You fall down seven times, and you get up eight’.

“He was a joy.”

“It’s such a sad, sad loss.”

Only one person on board the plane survived the crash which happened shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad yesterday [Thursday June 12th}.

Jamie’s husband, Fiongal Greenlow-Meek, 39, who co-owned the Wellness Foundry, was also on the flight.

Hauntingly, just before boarding, the couple posted a video on their Instagram page.

Dressed in colourful shirts and looking happy and relaxed, they spoke of their ‘magical experience’ and ‘mind-blowing experience’ they’d enjoyed on their holiday in India.

A smiling Fiongal said: ‘Just boarding, goodbye India, ten-hour flight back to England.”

And he added: “We’re going back happily, happily, happily calm.”