Welford woman drives elderly neighbour to hospital after ambulance delay
A LIFE and death emergency saw a Welford woman drive her elderly neighbour to hospital during a heart attack after she was told an ambulance could take seven hours to arrive.
Jane Thomas, aged 59, drove her neighbour - Derek Mosson, 81, - to Warwick Hospital after he suffered a heart attack on Thursday 4th April and he contacted Jane in desperate need of medical help.
“Derek said to me ‘I can feel myself going’ and he was in so much pain,” Jane told the Herald. “As we are neighbours, I pop in and see him every day to make sure he’s all right so when he was having the heart attack, I called an ambulance and was told there was a seven hour wait. I said this is an emergency and I asked what was considered a priority and the operator replied it would be a priority if the patient was having breathing difficulties. I said he can’t breathe now and asked what’s more important than a heart attack? I felt so much pressure because his life was now in my hands.”