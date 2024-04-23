A LIFE and death emergency saw a Welford woman drive her elderly neighbour to hospital during a heart attack after she was told an ambulance could take seven hours to arrive.

Jane Thomas, aged 59, drove her neighbour - Derek Mosson, 81, - to Warwick Hospital after he suffered a heart attack on Thursday 4th April and he contacted Jane in desperate need of medical help.

West Midlands Ambulabce Service. Photo: Mark Williamson

“Derek said to me ‘I can feel myself going’ and he was in so much pain,” Jane told the Herald. “As we are neighbours, I pop in and see him every day to make sure he’s all right so when he was having the heart attack, I called an ambulance and was told there was a seven hour wait. I said this is an emergency and I asked what was considered a priority and the operator replied it would be a priority if the patient was having breathing difficulties. I said he can’t breathe now and asked what’s more important than a heart attack? I felt so much pressure because his life was now in my hands.”