Hearing looks into appeal for travellers' site in Temple Grafton

A DECISION is expected in the next six weeks that will determine whether an unauthorised traveller site can remain on land at Temple Grafton.

The site off Church Bank in Temple Grafton (56643039)

A planning appeal hearing took place on Tuesday (10th May) that will decide whether Richard Birch can use the land for a travellers’ site. He was previously refused planning permission but moved onto the land, much to the frustration of villagers, on Good Friday.

The hearing at Elizabeth House, chaired by planning inspector Andrew Owen, saw representatives of Temple Graton set out their reasons for the appeal to be dismissed, while landowner, Mr Birch, had his case represented by barrister, Philip Brown.