Health worries over dust from Stratford demolition site

PEOPLE living in the vicinity of Timothy’s Bridge Road in Stratford say that dust from the demolition of a landmark building is a danger to health and the environment.

Residents say that their homes and cars are being covered in dust from the demolition of the old IDC office block and claim that nothing is being done to suppress the spread of the particles.

Kim Webb, of Orrian Close – across the railway line from Timothy’s Bridge Road – told the Herald that she’d lived there since 1986 and had never seen dust as thick as that coming from the demolition site.

She said she’d complained to Stratford District Council that her car and her house windows were being covered in dust on a daily basis and she wanted to know what the authority was doing about it.

Kim said: “I was concerned about the level of it because of the health perspective. I’ve never seen so much dust come on to my property.”

Dust on the window.

And she added: “I don’t see any measures to suppress the dust. I think there are certain measures they have to put in place with a demolition.

“I’m worried about the health and environmental factors because of the amount of dust on my house and on my car. It’s not good.”

In a letter to the district council, Kim said: “I’ve lived at my address for 39 years and my car or house hasn’t experienced this level of dust formed since the [demolition] work started. I’ve cleaned my car and windows in the past week and the dust levels have formed again… I have a health condition and it can be triggered by environment factors, so I would like you to take this situation seriously.”

After posting a reference to the demolition dust on social media, and saying “our cars are thick with dust”, another local resident, Caroline Hales, declared: “Ours are filthy.”

Following her initial approach to SDC, Kim got this response from an official: “I am a planning enforcement officer and I will look into whether the construction management plan requires dust suppression measures on site and if those are being carried out during dry spells whilst construction is taking place.

Dust building up on a car.

“It is very difficult to prove dust is coming from a particular site because rain forms from dust particles in the air by moisture condensing around particles in the atmosphere and falling as rain.

“When there has been little rain, and then it falls, you will see more dust settling on cars, patio furniture, etc.”

The official told Kim the council would make “some further investigations” and get back to her. Kim was also asked to keep “a diary of dusty events” and whether these “events” occurred after rain.

However, the official concluded: “Please note I have a very high caseload and will be dealing with matters in priority order, so please bear with me.”

A spokeswoman for the district council told the Herald that as this was now a live enforcement case the authority was unable to comment. However, in terms of environmental health, the council was investigating to determine if sufficient dust suppression was in place.