Health bosses are warning people to be careful in the sun this weekend as temperatures are forecast to nudge into the low 30s Celsius by Sunday.

Public Health England has issued advice with the hot spell expected to last from Saturday into Tuesday morning.

People are being encouraged to keep water with them when travelling and keep their homes cool in the day to aid sleeping at night when they can recover from the heat.

People are being asked to be extra careful in the sun with forecast temperatures in the high twenties and low thirties.

The advice is designed to keep people safe while still enjoying the sun and adhering to current Covid-19 restrictions.

Dr Owen Landeg, scientific and technical lead at PHE, said: "Much of the advice on beating the heat is common sense and for many people spells of warmer weather are something they very much enjoy. However, for some people, such as older people, those with underlying health conditions and young children, the summer heat can bring real health risks. That’s why we’re urging everyone to keep an eye on those you know who may be at risk.

"If you’re able, ask if your friends, family or neighbours need any support."

It's hotting up this week with #temperatures nudging into the low 30s Celsius by Sunday 📈



If you're not a fan of the heat, sea breezes will keep it a bit fresher around many of the coasts 🏖️ pic.twitter.com/ClFAU6pUiC — Met Office (@metoffice) July 15, 2021

The Met Office says the upcoming sunny days may hit the heatwave threshold - when high temperatures are sustained for three consecutive days. The temperature threshold differs across the country.

Will Lang, head of civil contingencies at the Met Office, said: "Across most parts of the UK we’re expecting to see temperatures building, reaching heatwave thresholds across the majority of England over the weekend. High temperatures will remain a feature of the forecast until Tuesday, when fresher conditions arrive curtailing heatwave levels."

The hot weather is expected to hit the heatwave threshold - when high temperatures are sustained for three days.

Official advice issued via Public Health England:

People are being reminded to drink water and avoid exercise in the mid-day heat

Look out for those who may struggle to keep themselves cool and hydrated; older people, those with underlying conditions and those who live alone are particularly at risk;

Stay cool indoors – many of us may need to stay safe at home this summer, so know how to keep your home cool;

Close curtains on rooms that face the sun to keep indoor spaces cooler and remember it may be cooler outdoors than indoors;

Use cool spaces considerately if going outdoors, and wash your hands regularly;

Drink plenty of fluids and avoid excess alcohol;

Never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially infants, young children or animals;

Try to keep out of the sun between 11am to 3pm, when the UV rays are strongest;

Walk in the shade, apply sunscreen and wear a wide-brimmed hat, if you have to go out in the heat;

Avoid physical exertion in the hottest parts of the day;

Make sure you take water with you if you are travelling;

During warm weather going for a swim can provide much welcomed relief; take care and follow local safety advice if you are going into open water to cool down;

Remember that while coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions are in place, you will need to follow any additional government guidance to use public spaces safely

For all the forecasts, warnings and weather related news, click here.

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk