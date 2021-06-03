A review of inpatient facilities at Shipston’s Ellen Badger Hospital and the Nicol Unit at Stratford Hospital has been launched by the South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust (SWFT).

Stratford Hospital (47838005)

SWFT say findings will help health chiefs decide how best to deal with the health needs of residents in the coming years.

In a report to the Trust’s board this week, chief executive Glen Burley, said: “These facilities provide Discharge to Assess (D2A) beds, which support older people coming out of an acute hospital by providing time for rehabilitation, recovery and assessment away from the acute hospital environment. This helps us to understand a patient’s longer term needs and the support they require to assist them when they get home or move into another facility for longer term care.

“The trust is undertaking this review to identify the extent to which the current model of care meets the needs of patients. It will evaluate whether there is the right level of support available to maximise independence and help people to access the right care at the right time and place.

“Covid-19 has also had an impact on the use of community hospital beds, and this will be a contributing factor when considering future inpatient facilities. The review will explore previous, current, and future use of the community hospital beds alongside ambulatory (historically sometimes called day hospital) services and out-of-hospital services that can offer a range of alternative options to support patients to remain well and independent and where possible return to their own homes. It will focus on the best way to meet the health and care needs of the population of South Warwickshire now and in the years to come.”

Mr Burley explained that various groups including Healthwatch were working with the trust to help pull the review together.

And he added: “Beds do not define a hospital, as I have previously noted. Our new Stratford Hospital undertakes a great deal of activity without the need to keep patients overnight.”

The Ellen Badger Hospital League of Friends are currently in dispute with the trust and have threatened to take back a legacy of more than £600,000 which has been used to buy land to enable the initial phase of a development on the Shipston site.