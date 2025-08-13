Health secretary Wes Streeting asked to investigate decision to open Shipston Hospital without beds

CALLS of ‘Beds for the Badger’ were once again heard in Shipston as campaigners continue to fight for better services at the recently opened Ellen Badger.

They gathered on Monday (11th August) as Stratford MP Manuela Perteghella appealed to health secretary Wes Streeting to fully investigate decisions made by South Warwickshire University Foundation Trust and the Integrated Care Board which saw the site lose inpatient beds and other clinical services when it was redeveloped.

Ms Perteghella made a special ‘call-in’ request – where an elected representative can ask for further scrutiny about an executive decision that has been made.

The MP was joined by residents and campaign group Beds for Badger outside the hospital.

She told the Herald: “We wanted to mark the call-in request asking to review the decision to remove all beds from the Ellen Badger Hospital following the ICB’s public consultation, which, let’s not forget, was overwhelmingly pro-keeping some rehabilitation beds at EBH.

“We are here to further escalate our campaign to keep a hospital for the town and surrounding villages.”

The message from the protesters is not just about the lack of beds, but also the lack of communication.

“We’re not being listened to,” said Alasdair Elliott, chair of Beds for Badger. “The community is very fed up with the way it's being treated. Everything has been taken away from us. The ICB and SWIFT are spinning a narrative, but it’s not the community’s story. They need to start listening to the community and start working with us, because we’ve got some very good ideas, we can find them lots of money, and we can do work in partnership together. At the moment, they’re just absolutely stonewalling us.”

Picking up this point, Ms Perteghella added: “In fact, our call-in doesn’t just request Mr Streeting to review the decision, but also ask him to tell the ICB to work with stakeholders, the community and local authorities to get the health services that we need.”

Stratford constituency MP Manuela Perteghella, front, left, joined the protesters outside the Ellen Badger Hospital in Shipston on Monday. Photo: Mark Williamson

Campaigners maintain that the hospital is not serving people adequately and point to the fact that although midwifery has been added to the services on offer, there is no ultrasound equipment available.

Shipston town councillor John Dinnie explained: “The midwives are restricted with what they can do, with mothers-to-be from the area having to go to Stratford for things as basic as ultrasound.

“What we want is neighbourhood integrated healthcare here. They need to be talking to people on the coalface and find out what they actually need. It’s all about getting the right people with the right training and the right facilities.”

Originally, the new EBH building was meant to be a link between two other blocks, one a hospital and the other a GP surgery. Even though a public consultation by the ICB found people overwhelmingly in favour of beds, it decided only to build the central building, which cannot accommodate a ward and does not have adequate lift space for beds.

However campaigners remain hopeful that other solutions could be explored.

“Other options are feasible,” said Cllr Dinnie. “We have land that we own that can be built on. We still have the 1992 building, which is not bad at all. It may not be an entirely NHS building, perhaps partly private.”

Mr Elliott said there were rich benefactors willing to donate to health services for the community, but they were put off by the bureaucracy of the NHS.

He explained: “As a group, we could find many millions to rebuild our hospital. For generations, good benefactors – such as local wine merchant Richard Badger who originally funded the building of the Ellen Badger, named after his wife – have been giving hospitals to communities. It’s still possible now, We live in a very rich community, the money is there, but they are not going to hand it over to the NHS and let them fritter it on salaries for management.”

A spokesperson for South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust said: “Ellen Badger Hospital is a vital hub delivering essential services and pioneering care closer to people’s homes, in line with the NHS 10-year plan.

“Due to the planned protest, and to ensure the safety of patients, visitors, and staff, we had to cancel scheduled community activities on Monday 11th August. The issue being protested has already been through a full public consultation, with decisions made after a thorough review of evidence, clinical expertise, and community feedback.

“It is deeply disappointing that the ‘Beds for Badger’ campaign group has chosen to disrupt services, directly impacting the community we serve.

“We are already delivering a wide range of services at Ellen Badger Hospital, and we remain committed to expanding this offer using data and patient feedback. Working with Shipston Medical Centre and the Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care Board, we will also be delivering permanent GP spaces, co-located with community services to strengthen integrated care. Through a long-term lease, 11 consultation rooms (10 clinical rooms and a treatment room) on the first floor will be used by Shipston Medical Centre, with the space due to open this autumn.

“Diagnostic services, including ultrasounds, are delivered at the South Warwickshire Community Diagnostic Centre (CDC) in Stratford for Shipston residents. This is the result of the national diagnostic strategy. This centralised model ensures patients have access to high-quality imaging services in the most appropriate setting.

“Our commitment remains clear: to provide safe, effective, and timely care closer to people’s homes, helping our community live healthier and more fulfilling lives.”