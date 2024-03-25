A CHECK-UP on GP waiting times in the Stratford area shows the district is in good health.

That’s in contrast to some other parts of the country where patients are having to wait several days to see a doctor and some surgeries are even considering cutting down on appointments because of low GP numbers and staff costs.

According to the British Medical Association there were 37,177 GPs working in the NHS in England in January but the service is under pressure because of increasing patient numbers with some GPS in the NHS Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care Board responsible for p numbers ranging from 1,868 to 2,272 patients per doctor as calculated by the Nuffield Trust.